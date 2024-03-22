Sexton logged 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Sexton worked as a reserve for the fourth straight game but still logged the second-most minutes on the team behind Lauri Markkanen. Sexton finished with his sixth straight contest of 20-plus points, and he's hit that mark in 11 of 16 contests since the All-Star break. He has been picking up his assist numbers as well, averaging 5.8 dimes per game since the break as opposed to 4.5 prior to the All-Star Game.