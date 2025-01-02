Sexton notched 25 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Knicks.

Sexton scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in the past five games, stringing together his most productive stretch of the season. Despite the return of Keyonte George, Sexton has remained in the starting lineup. Although his long-term role remains up in the air, he should continue to see meaningful minutes, at least for the foreseeable future. Over the past two weeks, Sexton is averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes per game.