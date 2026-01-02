Anderson produced 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 loss to the Clippers.

With the Jazz's top two scorers, Keyonte George (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (knee), both sidelined, Anderson took on a larger scoring role and led the team with 22 points in Thursday's loss to the Clippers. The 32-year-old forward hasn't been a consistent piece of Utah's rotation, but he played his most minutes all season and was impactful on both ends of the court. He's averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.3 minutes per game across 10 contests.