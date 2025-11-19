Anderson (lower back) provided five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 140-126 loss to the Lakers.

Anderson had missed the Jazz's previous four games while he managed a right lower back injury, but after getting cleared to play shortly before the opening tip, he ended up filling a prominent role off the bench. He and Kevin Love were the first Jazz reserves to check into the game, and Anderson nearly ended up matching starting wings Ace Bailey (23 minutes) and Svi Mykhailiuk (25 minutes) in playing time. Prior to getting hurt, Anderson hadn't been a consistent member of the Utah rotation, so despite his solid showing Tuesday, he may not be in line for a regular role once the Jazz draw closer to full strength. Though Taylor Hendricks (hamstring) suited up Tuesday, he didn't play and might have been available only in an emergency after missing the previous four games. Utah was also without Kyle Filipowski (wrist) for the first time all season.