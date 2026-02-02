Markkanen posted 27 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during the Jazz's 107-100 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Markkanen was impactful in his return from a one-game absence for rest purposes. He wasn't the most efficient from the field during Sunday's loss, but his work at the charity stripe helped him lead the Jazz in scoring. It was Markkanen's fifth double-double of the season (and first since Jan. 12 against the Cavaliers, and he has averaged 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes per game in his three outings since returning from a seven-game absence due to an illness.