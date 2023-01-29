Markkanen closed Saturday's 108-100 victory over the Mavericks with 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

Markkanen continued to lead the offensive charge for Utah on Saturday, racking up 15 points in the first half on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and later hitting four of five shot attempts in the fourth quarter to help seal up the victory at home. The power forward finished with a team-high 29 points and shot above 50 percent from three for the sixth straight contest. He's now scored at least 20 points in 18 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 19.