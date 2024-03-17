Markkanen (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Markkanen has missed the last six games due to a right quadriceps contusion that now has his status in question for Monday. The seventh-year pro seems to be trending in the right direction, however, as he returned to practice on Mar. 13 and was given a questionable tag instead of being immediately ruled out for the first time since his injury. If he is ultimately unable to go, Brice Sensabaugh and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely see extended minutes.