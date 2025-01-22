Markkanen (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Markkanen has missed the past four games for Utah, but he was able to shed this questionable tag. In addition to Markkanen, John Collins (hip) will also be returning for the Jazz. With this news, guys like Kyle Filipowski and Svi Mykhailiuk are likely to be less involved Wednesday.
