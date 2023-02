Samuels notched 26 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 141-125 win over College Park.

Samuels scored his most points since Jan. 16, when he posted 27 in a win over the Ignite. He also grabbed double-digit boards and notched his fifth double-double with at least 20 points.