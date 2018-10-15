Jodie Meeks: Traded to Bucks, will be waived

Meeks was traded to the Bucks on Monday and will be waived, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Wizards will send Meeks, who's currently suspended for a violation of the league's anti-drug program, as well as cash and a second-round pick to the Bucks, who will use a trade exception to absorb Meeks before waiving him. It's essentially a means of opening up a roster spot for the Wizards and a pick-grab by Milwaukee, which did not have interest in keeping the veteran shooter around. Meeks will now become a free agent, but he won't be able to play until he complete's his 25-game ban, which he cannot begin serving until he signs with another team.