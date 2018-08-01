Joe Young: Taking talents to China

Young is expected to finalize a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Nanjing Monkey King of the Chinese Basketball Association in the coming days, Sportando reports.

Young becomes the second player from the Pacers' 2017-18 roster to bolt for China this offseason, following in the footsteps of center Al Jefferson, who inked a deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in July. The combo guard, who appeared in 59 games for the Pacers and averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest during his third NBA campaign, could look to return to North America once Nanjing's season ends in February or March.