John Lucas: Turns to coaching career
Lucas decided to retire from professional basketball this offseason and will serve as an assistant coach for the Timberwolves during the 2017-18 campaign, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 34-year-old Lucas went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2005, but enjoyed a long playing career as a reserve guard for six teams over parts of eight seasons. At the tail end of his playing days, he established a strong connection with Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, with whom he played parts of two seasons in Chicago and another in Minnesota in 2016-17. Lucas will now follow in the footsteps of his father, John Lucas II, himself a former NBA coach, as he transitions into retirement.
