The Cavaliers waived Thor on Saturday.

Cleveland will part ways with the 22-year-old forward in order to open up a two-way contract for forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who had been with the Cavaliers on a 10-day deal. Thor had logged just 42 total minutes over his nine appearances with Cleveland this season and instead received the majority of his playing time with the G League's Cleveland Charge. In 24 G League outings, Thor averaged 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 31.8 minutes per game.