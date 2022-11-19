Ledoux delivered 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Legends.

Ledoux appeared in 14 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, but he's delivering better numbers in the current campaign with the Squadron. Even though this was just the first game in which he surpassed the 10-point mark, Ledoux has looked decent as a bench threat and is averaging 9.6 points per game despite logging only 19.4 minutes per contest exclusively off the bench.