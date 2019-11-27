Kevin Young: Double-doubles in Stockton debut
Young scored 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT) and grabbed 12 rebounds in a victory over Canton on Tuesday.
Young was acquired by Stockton on Saturday and slid into the starting center role in his first game with the team. He made an immediate impact during his 29 minutes on the court, pouring in a career-high 17 points while snatching 12 boards. The 29-year-old averaged only 9.3 minutes in three games with Santa Cruz earlier this season but looks to be in line for a larger role with Stockton.
