Kings' Alex Karaban: Comes close to double-double

Karaban posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 82-76 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

Karaban endured a slow start to the Summer League, scoring just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting across his first three appearances. However, he bounced back admirably here and showed a glimpse of what he can do on both ends of the court after ending just two boards shy of a double-double. The 29th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and former UConn star is expected to fight for a rotation spot in the Kings frontcourt in training camp.