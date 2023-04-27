Fox (finger) will play in Wednesday's Game 5 against Golden State, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox was officially upgraded to available ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 after saying he would "most likely" play Tuesday. Considering he's dealing with a fractured left index finger and was initially listed as doubtful, Fox could very well not be at 100 percent for the contest while the injury could impact his ability to handle or shoot the ball. Regardless, he should still be considered a strong fantasy option as he has averaged 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in the series.