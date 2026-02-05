Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Starting in Sacramento debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Wednesday will be Hunter's first look in a Kings uniform after he was acquired from the Cavaliers on Saturday. The veteran forward's insertion into the starting lineup will result in Precious Achiuwa moving to the bench.
