default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hunter is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Wednesday will be Hunter's first look in a Kings uniform after he was acquired from the Cavaliers on Saturday. The veteran forward's insertion into the starting lineup will result in Precious Achiuwa moving to the bench.

More News