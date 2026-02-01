Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Traded to Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cavaliers traded Hunter to the Kings in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
After a couple weeks of speculation, Hunter will move on from the Cavaliers and will fill an obvious need on the wings for Sacramento. With Jaylon Tyson emerging as a breakout player in Cleveland, Hunter became expendable to the franchise. He could see a bump in fantasy appeal with his new team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes across 43 appearances for Cleveland. With the trade pending, it's unclear when Hunter will debut for his new team.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Team-high 17 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Paces second unit with 19 points•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Available to play•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable for Monday•