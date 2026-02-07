Hunter won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left eye injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He'll finish with six points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound across 25 minutes.

Hunter exited to the locker room in the third quarter and won't return in the fourth. The 28-year-old forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up against the Cavaliers on Saturday, and he can be considered questionable for that one until Sacramento offers an update on his status.