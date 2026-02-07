Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter won't return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left eye injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. He'll finish with six points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound across 25 minutes.
Hunter exited to the locker room in the third quarter and won't return in the fourth. The 28-year-old forward faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up against the Cavaliers on Saturday, and he can be considered questionable for that one until Sacramento offers an update on his status.
More News
-
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Struggles in team debut•
-
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Starting in Sacramento debut•
-
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Ready for Sacramento debut•
-
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Dealt to Sacramento•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Team-high 17 points in loss•