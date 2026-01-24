Schroder produced 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 123-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Most of the Kings' starters struggled from the field during Friday's loss, but Schroder, Domantas Sabonis (24 points) and Malik Monk (16 points) all stepped up to help keep Sacramento competitive during the loss. It was Schroder's seventh 20-plus-point game of the season and first since Dec. 21 against the Rockets (24 points). The veteran point guard has averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 threes over 23.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.