Kings' Dennis Schroder: Joining Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder agreed to a contract with the Kings on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Schroder will add depth to the Kings' backcourt, and he's expected to contend with Malik Monk (calf) and Devin Carter for the starting point guard role. The veteran floor general averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game across 75 regular-season contests in 2024-25 while suiting for the Nets, Warriors and Pistons.
