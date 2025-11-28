Kings' Dennis Schroder: Questionable to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Schroder missed Wednesday's loss to the Suns with right hip soreness, and the questionable tag suggests the status of the veteran guard will be decided closer to Friday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Schroder has been relegated to the bench in recent games in favor of Russell Westbrook. He's averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.0 assists per game when coming off the bench.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Contributes 21 points from bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Hits for team-high 21 off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Season-high five threes off bench•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Losing starting job•