Schroder (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Schroder missed Wednesday's loss to the Suns with right hip soreness, and the questionable tag suggests the status of the veteran guard will be decided closer to Friday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Schroder has been relegated to the bench in recent games in favor of Russell Westbrook. He's averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.0 assists per game when coming off the bench.