Schroder (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Right hip soreness will not prevent the veteran guard from suiting up. With Malik Monk (personal) away from the team, Schroder should have an uptick in ball-handling duties. Schroder has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest over six games this season.