Kings' Dennis Schroder: Will play vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Right hip soreness will not prevent the veteran guard from suiting up. With Malik Monk (personal) away from the team, Schroder should have an uptick in ball-handling duties. Schroder has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest over six games this season.
More News
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Iffy for Monday•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Season-high 24 points in win•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Double-double in loss to Lakers•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Available for season opener•
-
Kings' Dennis Schroder: Non-contact practice participant•