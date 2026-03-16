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Kings' Devin Carter: Ruled out for Tuesday
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1 min read
Carter (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Carter is sidelined for a fourth straight game with a calf contusion. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the 76ers.
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