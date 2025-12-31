Carter (ankle) amassed four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one block in seven minutes during Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers.

After having been unavailable in Sacramento's previous three games due to a left ankle sprain, Carter saw the court for just the second time since Nov. 14. The second-year guard logged all seven of his minutes in the fourth quarter of the blowout loss, and he isn't guaranteed to see the hardwood on a nightly basis moving forward.