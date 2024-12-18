Sabonis didn't practice Wednesday due to undisclosed reasons and his status for Thursday's game against the Lakers will be determined later before the end of the day, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Neither Keegan Murray (undisclosed) nor Sabonis featured in practice Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising if either received a questionable or doubtful tag for Thursday's contest. Sabonis has been massive for the Kings this season, however, so losing him, even if it's just for one game, could be a huge blow for the Kings. The star big man is averaging 21.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in 25 appearances this season.