The Kings signed Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract Saturday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Williams will try to earn a roster spot over the course of training camp and throughout the preseason. He'll likely suit up for the G League's Stockton Kings for the upcoming season. During the 2024-25 campaign, Williams played in 41 games for the Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc.