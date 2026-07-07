Kings' Marquel Sutton: Scores 24 in SL

Sutton recorded 24 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 95-89 California Classic Summer League win over the Bucks.

Sutton put together another impressive performance Monday, knocking down four three-pointers and posting a game-high 24 points. After scoring just two points in his first California Classic appearance this summer, the 23-year-old forward totaled 40 points across the final two. His impressive play could lead to a training camp opportunity.