Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Adds 14 points in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud closed with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Wizards.
The rookie second-rounder got the starting nod for a second consecutive contest due to Domantas Sabonis (back) being sidelined. Raynaud was effective in the first unit, finishing as Sacramento's third-leading scorer while matching the team-high mark in rebounds. The Stanford product should continue to see consistent burn off the bench whenever Sabonis is available, and the former is a viable streaming option when he joins the starting five.
