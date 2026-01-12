Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Flirts with double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud registered 12 points (6-10 FG), nine rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Rockets.
Raynaud came achingly close to snapping a four-game double-double drought during the decisive win. He recorded double-digit shot attempts for the first time in two weeks, and while his rebound totals have been good, the scoring gap left by Domantas Sabonis (knee) is still a glaring deficiency in the Kings' frontcourt.
