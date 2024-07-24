Robinson and the Kings agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

An undrafted center out of Fresno State, Robinson appeared in 67 games (eight starts) for the Heat over the past two seasons. Across seven starts in 2023-24, Robinson averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.1 minutes per game. After a strong performance during the Las Vegas Summer League, Robinson has a chance to compete with Alex Len and Trey Lyles for backup center minutes behind Domantas Sabonis in 2024-25.