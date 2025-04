Robinson was waived by the Raptors on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Raptors will also clear another roster spot by waiving Cole Swider. Across 35 appearances with the Raptors this season, Robinson produced averages of 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.4 steals in 20.4 minutes.