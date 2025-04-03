Robinson is starting Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Robinson will make his second start in three games, while Jakob Poeltl gets the night off to rest. Robinson has fared well in his previous two starts, scoring in double figures in each showing while totaling 16 rebounds across the two appearances.
