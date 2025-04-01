Robinson isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls.
Jakob Poeltl will reclaim his starting spot from Orlando Robinson after sitting out Toronto's previous contest due to rest purposes. Robinson has averaged 8.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
