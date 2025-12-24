Achiuwa racked up 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 loss to the Pistons.

The Kings have stuck with Achiuwa in the starting five, and Keegan Murray's (calf) premature exit padded the big man's bottom line in the loss. The Kings have tried to patch the gap left by Domantas Sabonis (knee) with mixed success, but the combo of Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud has been somewhat effective. If Murray is held out for additional games, we may see a similar spike in Achiuwa's production as 2025 comes to a close.