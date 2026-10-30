Achiuwa posted 24 points (12-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Achiuwa delivered his strongest scoring performance of the young season, converting 70.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while narrowly missing a double-double. His four steals further enhanced his fantasy output, and the heavy workload was particularly encouraging. Achiuwa has started the Kings' last three games and is averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as part of the first unit. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his five outings so far, and he's clearly exceeding expectations while making the most of his expanded role with Keegan Murray (ankle) sidelined.