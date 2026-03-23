Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Pulls down season-high 15 boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 win over the Nets.
The 15 boards were a season best for Achiuwa, who collected his 10th double-double of the year. The sixth-year forward has filled in admirably for the injured Domantas Sabonis (knee) at power forward this season. Over his last nine contests, Achiuwa has averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor during this stretch.
More News
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Explodes for 25/13 double-double•
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Big double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Continues strong play as fill-in•
-
Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Pours in career-high 29 points•