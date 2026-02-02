LaVine finished Sunday's 116-112 loss to Washington with 35 points (13-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

LaVine led the way in scoring for the Kings and combined with DeMar DeRozan for 67 points, but it wasn't enough to secure a victory. Sunday marked LaVine's best scoring performance since Dec. 6, when he dropped 42 points against the Heat. He's now averaging 19.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.