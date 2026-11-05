Knecht ended Wednesday's 135-105 win over the Bulls with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes.

Knecht provided a spark off the bench, knocking down two triples while collecting seven rebounds in limited action. The second-year wing made efficient use of his opportunities, but his 16-minute workload highlights the challenges of carving out consistent production in New York's crowded rotation. He remains a situational fantasy option unless his role expands.