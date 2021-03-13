Quickley is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City due to a sore groin.
Quickley scored 15 points over 24 minutes as the Knicks returned to the court Thursday against Milwaukee, but he apparently sustained a groin injury during the matchup. If he's unable to play Saturday, Frank Ntilikina and Alec Burks could see increased run.
