Clarkson racked up 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 win over the Wizards.

After being left out of the rotation in back-to-back games, Clarkson saw increased burn Tuesday. The veteran guard scored at least 12 points for the first time since Jan. 9, and he had scored in single digits in each of his previous four appearances entering Tuesday's win. If Josh Hart (ankle) joins Miles McBride (ankle) on the sidelines against Denver on Wednesday, Clarkson could continue seeing meaningful minutes.