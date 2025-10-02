Clarkson racked up nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 15 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Clarkson suited up for his new squad for the first time during the team's preseason opener overseas. The one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year will likely play a significant role off the bench for New York, as he could become Mike Brown's go-to guy in the second unit when it comes to scoring.