Hart exited Friday's 118-80 loss to the Pistons in the third quarter due to a right ankle injury and did not return, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes.

Hart was seen getting his ankle examined on the bench before eventually heading back to the locker room. The veteran swingman was listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain before suiting up Friday, and he's now dealing with a right ankle injury. It's worth noting Hart previously missed eight straight games from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 due to a right ankle sprain. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Boston.