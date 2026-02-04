Hart (undisclosed) didn't return to Tuesday's 132-101 win over the Wizards after exiting with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

The Knicks didn't provide an explanation behind Hart's early exit, though he was spotted limping to the locker room midway through the third quarter. New York held a 31-point lead at the time of Hart's departure, so it's possible that he was held out for the rest of the game as a precaution. In any case, Hart's status will need to be monitored ahead of the Knicks' next game Wednesday versus the Nuggets.