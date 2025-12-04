Hart registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over the Hornets.

Hart continues his jack-of-all-trades campaign after being elevated to the starting lineup, averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.3 threes on a surprising 43.8 percent clip across 36.7 minutes in his six starts this season. His value to this Knicks roster has been immeasurable especially with OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Landry Shamet (shoulder) sidelined, and he figures to retain a prominent role even after one or both of the aforementioned players return due to his tremendous production.