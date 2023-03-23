Hart finished Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Heat with 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes.

Hart made a mark in all seven of the major counting categories Wednesday, doing so while shooting efficiently on his limited volume of shot attempts from the field and free-throw line. The sixth-year wing is expected to remain a tertiary option on the offensive end whenever he's on the court, but because he's settled into a consistent 30-plus-minute role in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, Hart should produce well enough across the board to warrant a spot on some manager's roster in 12-team category leagues.