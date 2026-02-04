Hart (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets,Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart was previously considered questionable due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for Thursday's game because of the issue. Hart sustained the injury during Tuesday's win over the Wizards. His next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit. In the meantime, look for Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson to absorb Hart's vacated minutes.