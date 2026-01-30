site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Josh Hart: Upgraded to probable
RotoWire Staff
Hart (ankle) is probable for Friday's game versus Portland.
Hart is trending towards playing after previously carrying a probable tag. If he can get through warmups without any setbacks, Hart is likely to get the green light to suit up.
