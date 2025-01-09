Towns logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors.

The double-double was Towns' sixth straight and 31st of the season, putting him second in the NBA behind only Domantas Sabonis' 32. Towns did miss Monday's contest due to knee soreness, but he's looked plenty healthy when he's been on the court, averaging 30.2 points, 16.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks during his double-double streak while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from beyond the arc.